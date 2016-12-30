One Direction's Louis Tomlinson parties in Leeds

Revellers enjoying a night out in a city centre bar were shocked to spot a global superstar partying alongside them.

One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson happily posed for photos with fans while drinking in The Alchemist in the Trinity Centre last night (December 29).

He was even pictured with a Doncaster Rovers FC scarf - his favourite club.

The 25-year-old is thought to have spent Christmas with his family in their home on the outskirts of Doncaster. His mother, Johannah Deakin, recently passed away after a battle with cancer.