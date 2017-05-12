Old treasures at Leeds antiques fair

This 2,000-year-old apple which was reportedly petrified by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79AD is among the impressive collection of antiques and art on sale at Harewood House near Leeds this weekend.

The Antiques and Fine Art Fair is back for its sixth year and runs at the picturesque estate until tomorrow.

Top quality art and antiques for sale include silver, antiquities, jewellery and watches, paintings, glass, furniture, ceramics, sculptures and much more.

An additional highlight will be from Amry Cooke Antiques, who are bringing an incredibly rare collection of York silver. The fair is open today from 10.30am to 6pm, and tomorrow from 10.30am until 5pm. Visit www.harewoodfair.com.