Oktoberfest Leeds festival will return at new venue

Oktoberfest Leeds will be providing bier, foot and entertainment when it returns to the city later this year.

The event will take place over two weekends in October at its new South Bank Depot venue. Up to 12,000 visitors will be able to enjoy authentic cuisine from the Bavarian area and the in-house Oompah band. The Leeds festival has also teamed up with HofBrau brewery in Munich to offer traditional Bavarian bier.

The event will run on October 6-8 and 13-15.

Last year’s event at The Tetley was visited by 6,000 people over three days. The new Globe Road venue - which is a large indoor and outdoor space at the heart of the South Bank regeneration - will offer double the capacity.

Tickets start from £6 for a standard ticket and £25 for a VIP ticket.

Visit www.oktoberfestleeds.com for more information.