Officers stop plane on runway at Leeds Bradford Airport to make arrest

Police stopped a plane on the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport to arrest a man set to fly out on holiday.

Officers boarded the flight to Ibiza yesterday afternoon (Thursday) after being alerted that the man was preparing to travel abroad.

Police said the 24-year-old, from Leeds, was wanted for questioning over a robbery at a shop in Kirkstall and burglary in Boston Spa.

He was interviewed and released from custody in the early hours of this morning pending further enquiries.

Chief Inspector Ian Croft, of Leeds District Police, said: "Every day our officers are out looking for wanted suspects but it's not often that we arrest someone as they are just about to fly off on their holidays."