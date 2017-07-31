Officers searching for 'vulnerable and confused patient' who left Leeds hospital

Have your say

Officers are searching for a "vulnerable" patient who went missing from a hospital in Leeds.

Ian Grant, 66, was last seen at around 6.40pm yesterday (Sunday) at Leeds General Infirmary.

He left the hospital where he was staying as a patient and has not been spotted since.

Detective Inspector Phil Jackson, of Leeds CID, said: "We are concerned for Mr Grant's welfare and I am appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information as to his whereabouts.

"He is vulnerable and may appear confused."

Mr Grant is described as white, 5ft 8ins tall, of stocky build with short, dark hair.

He was last seen wearing thin metal frame glasses, black shoes, blue jeans, green shirt and black suit jacket.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1523 of July 30.