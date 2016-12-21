Video: Widowed ‘supermum’ crane raises chick against all odds

A ‘supermum’ crane has successfully raised a chick to fledging age against all odds after losing her mate when the chick was just five weeks old.

Animal experts said it was “miraculous” that the single mum was able to raise her offspring by herself after her partner died earlier this year. Usually, both crane parents are involved in raising their young, feeding and then teaching them to find food and protecting the chicks until they can fly. But in this case, the widowed crane managed to do it on her own. The single parent is part of a tiny population of just two pairs that have recolonised Aberdeenshire after an absence of around 400 years.

