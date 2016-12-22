Video: Watch as amazing Tetraplegic woman paints Christmas cards with her mouth

A woman left tetraplegic after a car accident is spreading festive joy - by painting detailed Christmas cards with her MOUTH.
Vanessa Haarhoff, 35, was just 19 when she suffered a spinal injury which paralysed her from the shoulders down. She began painting by holding a brush in her mouth during her rehabilitation and can now produce intricate watercolours. Vanessa finds festive greeting cards an artistic challenge because of the detail required, but wants to keep the tradition alive. “I hate e-cards,” she said. “I want to keep the tradition of sending physical Christmas cards alive. “It’s such a nice thing to do, sending cards. I mean it takes time but it’s valuable.”