Video: Mum suffers from mystery illness which means her face is constantly covered in bruises

A bride-to-be is battling a mystery illness which led to fears she was a victim of domestic abuse - because her face is constantly covered in BRUISES.

Adele Uden, 26, has been forced to leap to the defence of her partner after the ultra-rare condition led to false rumours she was being beaten at home. She first began to suffer from problems 18 months after her seven-year-old son Zak was born via emergency caesarean section. The mum-of-one was left in agonising pain and needed surgery after the procedure, which caused scar tissue. She was later diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome and endometriosis, where tissue that behaves like the lining of the womb is found outside the womb.

