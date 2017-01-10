Video: Hilarious video of dog riding around a field on a ram

Watch the moment a Jack Russell jumps on the back of a ram, walks along its back and starts rides it around a field.

Emma Gilbert, 41, managed to film the moment her dog Benny was carried around a farm on the back of the livestock for about 30 seconds. The farm worker was feeding the animals on The Old Piggery Farm near Axbridge Moor when she saw the odd sight. Ms Gilbert said: “While I’m feeding the animals, Benny runs around. “I thought I’d lost him - as he usually stays with me - but when I looked up across the field and saw him riding a ram I was in hysterics.

