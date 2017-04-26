Video: Hilarious moment man was tricked into thinking he’d won £100,000 on scratchcard

Salesman Gary Boon’s cruel colleagues slipped the fake card into a bundle of lottery tickets and betting slips they gave him as a leaving present.

The 35-year-old was over the moon when he scratched the surface and discovered he’d hit the jackpot. Funny footage shows the group sitting in their local pub when a shocked Gary interrupts them and whispers: “Guys, I need to stop you. I’ve won £100,000.” He shows them the prize ticket to faux enthusiastic responses of, “oh my God,” and “what the f*ck”, before standing up and pacing, clutching it in his hand.

CLICK FOR MORE NEWS HEADLINES