Video: Great Dane is heaviest dog in Britain

Meet Britain’s heaviest dog - a seven-foot Great Dane who weighs the same as a baby ELEPHANT.
Five-year-old Balthazar stunned his owners when he tipped the scales at more than 15 STONE during a recent trip to the vets. The Blue Great Dane measures a whopping 3ft 3in (1m) from his paw to his shoulder but is 7ft (2.1m) from his nose to his tail. Owners Vinnie, 46, and Dixie Monte-Irvine, 39, were shocked when they took Balthazar to the vets last week and the scales clocked a whopping 15st 6lb (99.3kg). The gigantic Great Dane lives with Vinnie and Dixie and their three children Francesca, 11, Gloria, four, and two-year-old Tyrion at their detached home in Gedling, Nottingham.