Video: Four-year-old boy has xmas wish come true with bionic hand so he can open presents

An adorable four-year-old lad has had a life-long dream come true this Christmas after gaining a bionic HAND - so he can now excitedly rip open his presents.

Brooklyn Brentnall-Croydon is set for a magical Christmas after receiving a 3D-printed Iron Man hand to be just like his idol Tony Stark. The one-handed youngster’s family had appealed to any tech boffins who could create an artificial hand for Brooklyn after the youngster had asked for Santa for a bike. But his dreams came true just in time for Christmas after a technology school came to the rescue of the family’s social media plea. The tech marvel opens and closes when Brooklyn flexes his wrist - meaning he can shred through Santa’s presents just like his school friends. But the delighted youngster is awaiting the prospect of Father Christmas bringing him a bike - so he can ride for the first time.

CLICK FOR MORE NEWS HEADLINES