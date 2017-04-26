Video: Chippy told to take down epic artwork because it’s advertising the business

The owners of a fish and chip shop blighted by grafitti had their own mural painted on it - only to be told they now face being fined by their local council.

Morgan Braithwaite, 19, and boyfriend Mathew Tate, 36, were fed up of forking out £200 a time to paint over unwanted tagging on the side of their business. So the pair of fish frying lovers decided to come with a piece artwork featuring Boris the fish giving a thumbs-up outside their shop in Huddersfield. The pair have only had the mural up for four months when Kirklees Council received a complaint the painting was deemed ‘advertising’ and they must take it down.

