Video: Britain’s luckiest turkey facing chop after being at risk from bird flu

Britain’s luckiest turkey which has dodged the Christmas pot for 17 years despite being named DINNER is now facing the chop - because of bird flu.

The plucky bird, which is owned by retired teachers Stephen Gee and Marie Rogers, was bought as a chick in 1999. The couple, who run a city farm, nicknamed it Dinner as a joke and decided to keep it as a pet instead of sending it to the slaughterhouse. Six years ago Dinner even found love when it caught the eye of a turkey hen and they now live together at Stonebridge City Farm, St Anns, Nottingham. But now Dinner’s number might be up after the couple revealed the farm is in lockdown after fears that bird flu was sweeping the local area.

