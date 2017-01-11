Video: breath-taking video of the end of the rainbow - a stunning waterfall

Choochat Banlue, 50, spotted the colourful double rainbow while he was walking through a valley in Pakxong, Laos.

He followed it through the lush green valley and found the source - a stunning 100ft high waterfall. But unlike popular mythology, there was no pot gold or leprechauns. Choochat’s stunning pictures and video capture the water cascading over the rocks into stream - as spray causes a beautiful rainbow. Choochat, an environmental health officer, said: ‘’I went out walking from my camping site and noticed a rainbow in the distance.

