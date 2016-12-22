Video: A Christmas advert has been barred because it’s too scary to be aired on TV

A Christmas ad for illusionist Derren Brown’s new ride at Thorpe Park has been barred from prime-time TV -- because it’s too scary to be aired over the festive period.

The trailer for Derren Brown’s Ghost Ride Thorpe Park Resort, which features a demonic monster, was due to be aired between 6pm and 7pm on national telly on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. The promo, which has already been viewed over 15,000 times on Facebook, opens to the jingle of bells and a snowy countryside railway scene as viewers are invited to count the fluffy white bunnies - before it takes a turn for the shocking. But Clearcast - who monitor ads for broadcast on the UK’s main commercial channels - have said the advert couldn’t be aired before the watershed because it’s too SHOCKING. A spokesman for Clearcast said they restrict ads pre-9pm which contain “scenes of threat or horror.”

