The Simpsons and The Archers helping homeowners to name houses

Have your say

Homeowners are turning to TV, radio and literature for ideas on naming their houses, new research has found.

A study by the Royal Mail showed that locations in BBC radio show The Archers were popular, with house names including Honeysuckle, after a farm, and Brookfield, where the Archer family lives.

Gables, from Anne of Green Gables, and Springfield, where TV’s The Simpsons live, were also in a list drawn up by the Royal Mail.

Steve Rooney, head of Royal Mail’s Address Management Unit, said: “It is clear that literature and popular TV and radio programmes have a huge influence on our lives, so much so that we want to live in the iconic locations that we have grown to love.”

The top 10 names were:

* Gables - farm in Anne of Green Gables.

* Springfield - town where the Simpsons live.

* Honeysuckle - Adam Macy and Ian Craig’s home in The Archers.

* Globe - retirement home in The Archers.

* Phoenix - name of the club in Phoenix Nights.

* Woodbine - Home of the Barford’s in The Archers.

* Brookfield - home of The Archer family.

* Evergreen - Street The Simpsons live on.

* Toad Hall - from Wind In The Willows.

* Acacia - road Bananaman lives on.