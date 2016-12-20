Search

Dazzling milestone for Leeds Trinity’s Kissing Tree

Andy Wormald, 29, and partner Lauren Berg, 25, from Pudsey, who got engaged under the Kissing Tree in Trinity Leeds.

More than 60,000 people have puckered up underneath the Kissing Tree at Trinity Leeds this Christmas.

Loved-up couples have visited the shopping centre to share a kiss under the 66ft Christmas tree, which contains 25,000 lights that illuminate when two people kiss beneath it, as their lips complete a circuit that activates the display.

The tree was unveiled in November when Andy Wormald, 29, and partner Lauren Berg, 25, from Pudsey, won a competition to be the first couple to kiss underneath the tree. But Mr Wormald had an extra special surprise and proposed in front of the crowd of 20,000 people.