Dazzling milestone for Leeds Trinity’s Kissing Tree

More than 60,000 people have puckered up underneath the Kissing Tree at Trinity Leeds this Christmas.

Loved-up couples have visited the shopping centre to share a kiss under the 66ft Christmas tree, which contains 25,000 lights that illuminate when two people kiss beneath it, as their lips complete a circuit that activates the display.

The tree was unveiled in November when Andy Wormald, 29, and partner Lauren Berg, 25, from Pudsey, won a competition to be the first couple to kiss underneath the tree. But Mr Wormald had an extra special surprise and proposed in front of the crowd of 20,000 people.