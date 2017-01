A PENSIONER escaped unharmed after a chip pan sparked a blaze at a house in Sheffield tonight.

Five fire engines from Lowedges, Central, Rivelin and Parkway were called to the semi-detached house on Totley Brook Road in Sheffield at 6:30pm today (Mon Jan 21).

When firefighters arrived the elderly woman was already safely outside her home, which was well alight.

The fire crews used hose reels to bring the fire under control.

Firefighters remained at the scene for most of the evening damping down.