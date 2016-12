This week the Leeds College of Art kindly provided some great pictures from its archive showing activities in the forties, fifties and sixties.

Surprisingly, in 1949 the students were drawing lions and the front of the Leeds art gallery provided sketching in the sunshine in 1957.

It was all the fun of the Tyke Day parade in 1963 and in 1947 a large group bussed over to Manchester for an exhibition.

This group in tweeds and ties (5) posed for the camera in 1951.