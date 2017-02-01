North Leeds pizza bar to open soon

A new pizzeria coming to a Leeds suburb has confirmed its opening date.

City centre Italian restaurant Buca di Pizza was initially set to unveil its Chapel Allerton site before Christmas, but delays have meant the opening has been pushed back to spring.

The owners of the original Wellington Street pizza and cocktail bar have secured a lease for the ground floor of Grade II-listed Stratford House, which was previously home to a sports bar.

Building work to convert the unit into an 80-seater restaurant with a giant pizza oven began back in September, but a statement on the business's Facebook page this month announced that an opening date was approaching and that staff training had begun.

"We know that we have kept many people waiting for our opening date. We are working extremely hard to get everything for Chapel Allerton perfect and so we are expecting to open sometime early spring! It will be worth the wait we promise!"

The first Buca site opened in the city centre in 2014, and has become a hugely popular concept. Owner Geoff Thornton previously told the Evening Post that Chapel Allerton was the 'perfect location' for the brand's expansion.

The pizzeria will have an open kitchen with a huge pizza oven called The Bull as its focal point. Geoff and his business partner had been looking at sites in Manchester before discovering the rented Stainbeck Lane unit.

“The location for us is perfect; it has a great mix of space, an exterior area plus the restaurant scene in Chapel Allerton is excellent and the clientele discerning so we will be in good company and kept on our toes.” .