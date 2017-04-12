Noise complaints in Leeds among highest in country

Noise complaints in Leeds are some of the highest in the country as loud music, parties and sound from commercial buildings have angered residents, new figures reveal.

A Leeds Council boss has said “decisive action against those who have made their neighbours’ lives a misery” is being taken after a money saving website named the city as the third worst in England outside of London for the issue.

Consumer website www.lovemyvouchers.co.uk showed that residents in the city made 12.33 complaints per 1,000 people in 2016, with 9,541 reports lodged last year. This rose from 8,715 in 2015 and 8,058 in 2014.

It listed the areas of Hyde Park/Woodhouse and Headingley as the areas fetching the most complaints (nine per cent each), followed by Burmantofts/Richmond Hill (eight per cent).

The service said that the most common noise objections in the Leeds council area were about music, parties and noise from commercial premises.

Coun Debra Coupar, Leeds City Council’s executive board member with responsibility for Safer Leeds said: “There is no place for noise nuisance in our communities and people should never have to suffer this kind of anti-social behaviour.”

She added: “We are taking decisive action against those who have made their neighbours’ lives a misery and giving people greater confidence that we can and will use all the powers at our disposal when they report problems.”

Hundreds of noise abatement notices have been served, she said, with equipment being seized and some premises being temporarily shut down.

The second worst in England outside the capital was Cambridge, followed by Southampton.

The YEP revealed last year that nearly half of the 458 noise complaints made in Hyde Park, Woodhouse, Headingley and Burley between September 2015 and May 2016 followed rackets coming from student properties.

Leeds City Council said that residents suffering from noise nuisance are able to report the problem around the clock thanks to its Out of Hours Noise response service, which operates from 6pm to 3.30am, seven days a week across the city. It can be contacted on 0113 3950143. From 3.30am onwards calls will be picked up by LeedsWatch’s security services. All noise reports are passed through to an anti-social behaviour daytime service on 0113 222 4402 and are reviewed by qualified environmental health officers.