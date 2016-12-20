‘No-tolerance’ on festive fly tipping

Leeds City Council has issued a stark reminder of the consequences of fly-tipping around Christmas after a man was convicted of dumping waste on the street.

Coun Lucinda Yeadon, executive member for environment and sustainability, said the council would take action against anyone dumping waste irresponsibly, at a when time households were likely have more rubbish to dispose of.

Yadson Barroso of Westbourne Avenue, Beeston, was ordered to pay £200 towards costs and a surcharge of £60 at Leeds Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty this month to four offences linked to the dumping of rubbish, wood and household waste.

Coun Yeadon said: “We have a strict ‘no-tolerance’ policy of fly-tipping and anyone who is caught can be guaranteed they will face action from the council. This can include a fine, prosecution through the courts, and even as we saw in this particular case, the perpetrators also facing a curfew through a community order as an additional means to meet the costs associated with their behaviour.

“With Christmas coming up and household rubbish larger than usual, there might be a temptation for some residents to try to dispose of their additional waste in a way that does not use the services we provide.

“Regardless of the reasons, fly-tipping rubbish should never be considered as an option for people to dispose of their waste given the terrible eyesore it creates in our local communities, and we will not hesitate to use all of the tools at our disposal to ensure those responsible are held to account.”

As part of the court ruling, Mr Barroso will also be subject to a curfew for three months through a community order, which will mean he cannot leave his property between 8pm-6am.