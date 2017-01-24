No plans to close Dewsbury A&E department

Health bosses have pleaded with two MPs to clear up “misunderstandings” about the future of an A&E department.

They have sent an open letter to Paula Sherriff and Tracy Brabin asking them to make it clear that there is no plan to close the emergency department in Dewsbury.

Both MPs have raised concerns over patient safety at the hospital after a surge in winter A&E attendances caused delays for patients at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals Trust.

The trust, which also runs Pinderfields and Pontefract hospitals, faced unprecedented demand and only managed to see 77.7 per cent of A&E patients within four hours - against a target of 95 per cent - latest figures showed.

