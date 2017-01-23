NO ESCAPE NOW: Lee pops the question in Leeds escape room

There’s no escape for Cheryl now – after she said ‘yes’ to her partner Lee Revill when he popped the question during a visit to The Great Escape Leeds.

Lee, 47, decided to propose during an ‘escape game’ experience because the couple and their children had enjoyed visits to similar attractions – where you get locked in a room and have to solve a series of puzzles to get out – in the past.

He worked with Cheryl’s daughter, Hayley, to organise the big surprise in the ‘King Arthur’s Secret’ room at the King Street venue.

Lee put decoys in place to make sure his plan went smoothly and was a ‘complete surprise’ by suggesting to Cheryl that an upcoming trip to Paris would be his place of proposal.

Hayley, 21, booked the room and helped Lee to create a unique envelope puzzle to be an additional cryptic message in the interactive, medieval-themed escape game.

She said: “It was so exciting to organise but so hard to keep a secret.”

Lee and Cheryl’s children then had the important job of revealing the message “Cheryl will you marry me? Yes or no?” while Lee got down on one knee and produced a diamond ring.

The Great Escape team watched as a shocked Cheryl said yes – before reminding them that they hadn’t escaped yet!

The family team were successful in completing their final puzzle and managed to escape the room with three minutes to spare – an achievement considering the celebrations part way through. Lee and Cheryl, who live in Hull, plan to return to the Great Escape and complete the other rooms – including ‘The Devil’s Playground’ and ‘Underworld’ in the future. Cheryl said: “It’ll be a nice anniversary challenge for us each year, every January 21 we’ll have to do an escape room.”