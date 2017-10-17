No couch potato! Pregnant veggie to run in Abbey Dash

This year’s Abbey Dash could be a little bumpier than normal for Jayne and Bibi Rodgers, with the Leeds duo preparing to welcome another budding runner to the family.

Known as the Veggie Runners, after their health blog, the mother and daughter say this will be Bibi’s last race before giving birth after Christmas.

“I’ve loved keeping exercising while pregnant – it really helped with fatigue and sickness in the first trimester,” the mum-to-be said.

“I’ve kept going to running club and parkrun a couple of times a week, and was running as well as ever until about month five, when I started getting a bit heavier, and therefore slower!”

The annual 10K run hugs the River Aire before finishing at the Town Hall near Westgate Point. Jayne added: “We love running this event – it’s so well organised and friendly, and being our home town race, there are always loads of familiar faces in the crowd and amongst the runners.”

The Yorkshire Evening Post is backing The Age UK event, which will see 12,000 runners take to the streets of Leeds on November 5, to support vulnerable older people.

Would-be participants can still register and participants for the Wheelchair Dash and 2k Junior Dash are welcomed.