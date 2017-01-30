Nine men questioned over suspected drug overdoses at Leeds business premises

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding three suspected drug overdoses at a business in Leeds.
Paramedics asked that officers be sent to the premises in Bradford Road, Pudsey, at around 6.50pm on Saturday.
A police spokesman today said that three men had been taken ill with suspected drugs overdoses.
They were taken to hospital and later released after treatment.
The spokesman said: "A total of nine men were arrested in connection with the incident.
"Eight were subsequently released without charge and one man was released on police bail pending further enquiries."
Almost Done!
Registering with Yorkshire Evening Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.