Nine men questioned over suspected drug overdoses at Leeds business premises

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding three suspected drug overdoses at a business in Leeds.

Paramedics asked that officers be sent to the premises in Bradford Road, Pudsey, at around 6.50pm on Saturday.

A police spokesman today said that three men had been taken ill with suspected drugs overdoses.

They were taken to hospital and later released after treatment.

The spokesman said: "A total of nine men were arrested in connection with the incident.

"Eight were subsequently released without charge and one man was released on police bail pending further enquiries."