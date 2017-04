High winds in the north-east yesterday meant a holiday flight had to be diverted to Leeds Bradford Airport.

A Ryanair flight from Madrid was due to land at Newcastle Airport just before 4pm on Friday, but was seen struggling in cross winds while approaching the runway before it began to climb again.

It was later confirmed that the aircraft was diverted to Leeds Bradford after experiencing turbulence at 500ft.

After landing, passengers were taken by coach back to Tyneside.