New vision for historic site on Leeds’s riverside

A neglected stretch of the Leeds waterfront could be set for a new lease of life as part of the city’s South Bank regeneration drive.

Leeds City Council today confirmed it has been in discussions with the owners of Hunslet and Victoria Mills on Hunslet Riverside about finding a fresh use for the derelict complex of historic buildings.

If it gets the go-ahead, the scheme is likely to be predominantly residential, although it could also involve a small retail element.

WHAT DO YOU THINK? CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE DEBATE ON THE YEP FACEBOOK PAGE

A new bridge across the River Aire that would improve links with communities such as Cross Green and Richmond Hill is also being planned.

Coun Richard Lewis, the council’s executive member for regeneration, transport and planning, said: “Regenerating the area through new jobs, homes and businesses is important, but it is vital that there are also the supporting elements needed to make it a well connected and attractive place where people and families want to live and visit.

“The benefits of revitalising Hunslet Riverside and the South Bank need to be felt by the local communities.

“We want it to be part of our city rather than an island unconnected with the communities around it.“

The announcement was welcomed by Leeds Civic Trust director Martin Hamilton, who said: “There is huge potential for the sustainable redevelopment of Hunslet Riverside as part of the wider South Bank framework, and as such these are very important proposals.”

Leeds’s South Bank area covers the equivalent of 250 football pitches and is being promoted as offering some of Europe’s most exciting regeneration opportunities.

The council’s vision for the area includes 4,000 homes and the provision of 35,000 jobs in sectors such as financial, creative and digital.

The Hunslet and Victoria Mills complex sits at the junction of Goodman Street and Atkinson Street, to the east of the A61 South Accommodation Road.