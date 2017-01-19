New tastes for Leeds Trinity visitors

The Trinity Kitchen is starting the new year with new flair and flavours from Polish to Scottish via the West Country.

City Buzz can reveal the five new and latest food outlets that are taking an eight week pop up residency in the Trinity Centre’s food court.

They are Old Granary Pierogi dishing-out authentic Polish dishes like Kopytka (Polish Gnocchi) and soups with sourdough bread and Pierogi dumplings with various fillings.

The Allotment Catering will be cooking veggie food from a mobile shed in the form of burgers, wraps and halloumi fries.

And, crossing the North South divide will be Nelly’s Barn bringing West Country dishes like cheesy chips with cider.

Yorkshire locals, The Pickled Porker are bringing slow classics like Yorkshire Wagyu Burgers and Hickory Smoked Brisket, with traditional roasties or fries.

Just in time for Burns Night, The Haggis Man will be turning the Scottish classic on its head - look out for a haggis toastie.

Dan Wharton, marketing manager added: “People can try a variety of dishes that are locally sourced and produced, as well as foreign cuisines they may not have had the opportunity to try yet.”