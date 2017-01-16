New rooftop bar proposed for Leeds Trinity Centre

Further plans to expand the offering at the Trinity Centre with a new restaurant bar and roof-top terrace have been revealed.

Land Securities, the firm which owns the shopping centre, has submitted another application to Leeds City Council which seeks to make use of a retail unit, vacant since the centre opened in 2013.

Proposals have already been put forward for alterations at ground floor but this latest move will see the level above the popular Trinity Kitchen re-developed.

It is not yet known which firm or chain will take over the space but it is said to be “a major prospective tenant”.

If a change of use is granted there will be a new restaurant within the empty level five retail unit and an extension to level six providing a roof terrace and balcony for customers using the restaurant.

Entry to the venture will be via Bond Street, near Boots, and an extension will be made to the lift and stairs within the Trinity to serve both floors.

Chapman Taylor, the architects drawing up plans on behalf of The Trinity, said: “The proposed restaurant use will add to Trinity Leeds’ overall leisure offer and have natural synergies with the adjacent leisure and restaurant uses, including Trinity Kitchen as well as the wider retail uses within the shopping centre.”

Earlier this month, the Yorkshire Evening Post reported the former BHS store in the Trinity was set to be divided up to form two new shops and a leisure based facility.