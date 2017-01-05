New PwC boss eyes success

PwC will continue to recruit and grow as a business in Yorkshire during 2017, the new Leeds office partner for the accountancy giant has said.

Newly appointed Will Richardson, who took over from Arif Ahmad on New Year’s Day, told the Yorkshire Evening Post that he felt the Leeds city region economy was well-placed to deal with any uncertainty from Brexit and that he wanted PwC to increase revenues in the area, but also play a positive role in the community.

He said: “Leeds is an incredibly vibrant place.

“The size of the economy here is something that we should probably shout about more.

“We are big.”