New prinicipal for Leeds East Academy

A new principal has been appointed at Leeds East Academy.

Chris Stokes, who has been acting head since November last year, was permanently appointed from the start of this term.

Mr Stokes still had to undergo a rigorous and highly competitive recruitment process but bosses at the The White Rose Academies Trust, which oversees the school, said they were impressed with his transformative vision for the school.

It continues many of the projects he has already begun to pioneer as acting principal and in his previous roles.

Mr Stokes began working for the White Rose Academies Trust as Director of Mathematics. His blueprint for improvement has also been applied to the whole Trust where he also acts as the Director of Assessment and Achievement.

He came to Leeds East in November and established a bold new vision for the school which features the realisation of the school’s seven core values, a ‘60 Second Challenge’ within lessons and a highly effective focus on attendance across the school.

Prof Darren Shickle, director/Chair of the Local Accountability Board, said: “Chris is an excellent appointment for the Academy and his enthusiasm, commitment and innovation have already made significant improvements within the school, even within the short time that he has been Senior Vice Principal and more recently Acting Principal.

“The White Rose Academies Trust Board and the Local Accountability Board are looking forward to working with and supporting Chris and the rest of the Leeds East Academy team in delivering the highest possible level of education for all students at Leeds East Academy.”