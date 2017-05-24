New operations director at Leeds Minster

A former director at York Minster has switched Yorkshire cities for the next step of his career, to take up a newly-created role at Leeds Minster as director of operations.

Richard Butterfield is now in charge of the day-to-day running of the city’s minster and Holy Trinity Church, on Boar Lane and will co-ordinate the redevelopment of both church buildings. He said the new role in Leeds is an “exciting new challenge and full of opportunities”, adding: “Leeds is by far the largest English city without an Anglican Cathedral, so great expectations are placed on the role we play here at Leeds Minster. Leeds has an amazing faith heritage, which has been instrumental in shaping the city we see today. The parish works from two wonderful grade one-listed churches – Leeds Minster and Holy Trinity Church. But the strength of the church here lies less in its architecture than in its Christian heritage.”

Mr Butterfield worked for a number of years in museums and art galleries for Kirklees Council before he became director of public engagement at York Minster. He added: “I am very much enjoying being part of the parish team here in Leeds, working with the Rector and the Bishop and developing our connections with the widest range of organisations as we seek to serve the city.”