New location for Man Behind the Curtain

A Michelin-starred Leeds restaurant will move to larger premises.

The popular Man Behind the Curtain, run by Michael O'Hare, will lease a ground-floor unit on Vicar Lane - downstairs from its current location above the Flannels store.

The ultra-modern restaurant - recently revealed to be the third most-Instagrammed eatery in Leeds - will double its current size by occupying the 6,000-sq.ft unit.

The move will enable it to open a new bar area and a larger foyer, although it will retain its current capacity of 40 tables.

The successful concept has secured a residency in Hong Kong at the prestigious Mandarin Oriental Hotel.