New Leeds White Rose toilets are unveiled

White Rose Shopping Centre has unveiled its newly refurbished south west toilet and family changing facilities.

The improvements were carried out alongside Leeds City Council and developed with help from Child Friendly Leeds with children and families in mind.

The facility was opened by Coun Jane Dowson, deputy executive board member for children and families. It now includes a baby change area, showers, and a Changing Places space. Changing Places toilets meet the needs of those with profound and multiple learning or physical disabilities. The upgrade is part of ongoing investment into improving facilities at the centre.