New Leeds office building ready to welcome first occupiers

A new headquarters-style office building at Thorpe Park Leeds is now completed and ready for immediate occupation.

The Paradigm building offers 31,650 sq ft of lettable space with principal floor plates ranging from 8,800 sq ft to 10,275 sq ft.

The building is the first fruit of efforts to provide a total of 940,000 sq ft of new business space at Thorpe Park Leeds.

Other development plans for the site include a 300,000 sq ft shopping and leisure park where Next, M&S, Outfit and TK Maxx have been confirmed as occupiers, with many more names in legal negotiations.

Thorpe Park Leeds is a joint venture between Scarborough International Properties and Legal & General Capital.

Conveniently situated near junction 46 of the M1, it is already home to a well-established business park with occupiers including IBM, Kier, Laing O’Rourke, Atkins, BAM and National Grid.