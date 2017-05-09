New Leeds nightclub to focus on cheesy pop

Leeds is getting a branch of nightclub chain Popworld.

The brand is opening a site in the former Baa Bar premises on Friday May 26.

The owners have even secured two members of 90s chart group S Club 7 to perform some of the band's greatest hits.

Bradley McIntosh and Jo O'Meara will appear at the club, which is popular with students and known for its love of cheesy hits, on Saturday May 27.

The chain also operates a Popworld club in York, and were attracted to Leeds partly because 90s icon and Spice Girls member Mel B grew up in the Burley area of the city.