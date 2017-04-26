New Leeds homes in plans pipeline

Dozens of new residential properties could be built on an east Leeds site occupied for many years by a care and nursing home.

Housing developer Strata Homes has submitted an application to Leeds City Council seeking planning permission for a scheme on land off Skeltons Lane, on the northern edge of Whinmoor.

The development would comprise a total of 51 homes with a mix of two, three and four bedrooms.

Strata says the size, type and tenure of the homes would “meet the needs of Whinmoor and the surrounding areas”.

The land earmarked for the scheme has been in use for many years as the Bramley Gardens care and nursing home. There is also a day care centre on the site.

A planning document says the buildings would be demolished as part of the development. People can give their feedback to the council on the plans, although comments should be submitted by a deadline of this Friday.

A statement lodged with the council by the applicant says the scheme would create an “attractive new environment for people to live, work and play”.

It goes on: “The aspiration is to develop a scheme which is based on the traditional character of the local area ensuring the design interpretation is [complementary] and cohesive to the context.

“Our manifesto includes a commitment to high quality design, which it is hoped will improve the overall appearance of the area as well as creating a distinctive new place for housing creating a sustainable community. The scheme will provide a variety of housing types and tenures and will include attractive areas of open space and a network of connective links which will benefit the wider community.”