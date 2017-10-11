New image issued in Leeds street robbery investigation

A man was threatened with a metal bar during a street robbery in Leeds.

The incident took place on Fairfield Street, Bramley, at about 8.15pm on Sunday, September 24.

The 30-year-old victim had his phone and wallet taken in the robbery, which was carried out by two men.

Police today issued an appeal for information and also released an e-fit of one of the offenders.

The man is described as white, in his mid-20s, 6ft tall and of medium build. He was wearing a grey Adidas tracksuit.

Leeds District Crime Team’s PC Sarah Fielding said: “The victim was fortunately not hurt but was left shaken up by the incident.

“We would like to hear from anyone who thinks they recognise the man shown in the e-fit or who has any information that could assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC 765 Fielding via West Yorkshire Police’s 101 number, quoting crime refrence 13170442559.

Calls can also be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.