New homes planned to improve troubled Leeds estate

NEW housing is planned on the site of a demolished shop on a troubled Leeds estate where firefighters and police were attacked.

New Wortley Community Association has won funding to develop plans for up to 12 new homes on and around the site of the former Wellington Stores on the Holdforths and Clydes estate.

Police ordered that the shop be closed down last July after a group of up to 30 people were involved in an incident where police officers and their vehicles were pelted with bricks and bottles.

The YEP reported last October how residents were living in fear on the Holdforths estate, where firefighters had also been attacked. Leeds City Council demolished the shop building earlier this year.

Now charity New Wortley Community Association, which works with residents and ex-offenders to improve the estate, has secured a £75,000 grant from national fund Power to Change to develop proposals for a community housing project on the estate.

Community Leader Bill Graham said: “We’re now turning our focus to community led housing. We want to build housing that is affordable to rent and that is designed to enhance and improve the area around the Holdforths and Clydes estate.”

The housing would be owned by the charity and rented out as affordable housing.