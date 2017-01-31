New home store to open on Leeds city centre high street

A new homeware shop will open in Leeds city centre creating 60 new jobs.

The Headrow branch of HomeSense will be the chain’s second store in West Yorkshire and its first on a high street.

It will sell kitchen and gourmet cookware, furniture, lighting, decorative items, wall art, bedding and bathroom accessories, gifts, and seasonal décor.

A HomeSense spokeswoman said: “We are delighted to be opening our second store in Leeds, which will be our 45th in the UK. Our Birstall Retail Park store has rapidly developed a loyal following amongst savvy shoppers who enjoy seeking out interesting finds for their homes, so we’re really excited to be bringing Leeds a second helping of our unique homeware concept.

“Shoppers will be able to pop in store for a browse and discover some stylish pieces for their home at a fantastic price.”

The Headrow store will be opened at 10am on Thursday March 2.