New flats are in the pipeline for busy road route in Leeds

Plans have been revealed for a new residential development next to a key road route in Leeds.

A firm called Demech Properties Ltd has submitted a planning application to Leeds City Council for the development on York Road.

Demech wants to put up an apartment building on land adjacent to York Towers, at York Road’s Torre Road junction in Burmantofts.

The building would comprise 25 two-bedroom apartments and eight one-bedroom apartments, all with parking spaces.

A design and access statement lodged with council planning officials in support of the application says the scheme would make “best use of a currently unused derelict site to create a high quality residential development which is sympathetic to and consistent with the context of the surrounding area”.

The design and access statement also says: “Given the scale of the proposed apartments and aspect distances to adjacent residential properties there is no impact on residential amenity.”

It adds: “During construction the local amenities ... will benefit with construction workers spending money in the area.”

Comments on the application should be submitted to the council before a deadline of next Wednesday, April 12.

Separate plans were recently revealed for another high-profile development further down York Road.

As previously reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds-based property company Rushbond wants to transform the former York Road library in Richmond Hill into a state-of-the-art fitness centre and gym.

The existing Grade II listed building, which was once also used as a public baths, would be retained and restored alongside a modern extension.