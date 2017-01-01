New Dominos pizza shop planned in Leeds town

PLANS to transform an empty shop in Garforth into a new Dominos pizza takeaway look set to be approved despite more than 20 objections.

Dominos Pizza UK and Ireland has applied to Leeds City Council for planning permission to turn the empty unit at 42 Main Street into a new takeaway outlet for the chain.

The plans are recommened for approval at a meeting of the council’s north and east plans panel on Thursday January 5.

A report to the meeting states that 21 letters of objection have been received along with one letter of support.

Reasons for objections include that there are already plenty of hot food takeaway shops on Main Street. Fears have also been raised that there will be litter problems and that delivery vehicles would bring more traffic.

The report concludes: “It is considered, on balance, having regard to the commercial nature of the parade, the vacancy of the property and its wider context, that the proposal would not cause any significant residential amenity or highway safety problems and the loss of the unit from a retail use can be accepted in this instance.

“The proposal is therefore recommended for approval, subject to appropriate conditions which are required to ensure the amenity impacts of the development are acceptable.”