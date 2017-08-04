New clothes for patients in need

A Leeds company has donated clothes to a scheme that helps homeless patients and people in need.

The clothing brand, ‘Good Joe’, has given more than 40 unisex T-shirts and polo shirts to the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust’s (MYHT) dignity clothing initiative.

The company sells T-shirts and polo shirts and operates a ‘buy one, give one’ model where for every shirt bought, it donates a new item of clothing to someone in need.

As part of the dignity clothing scheme, staff at the trust have set up a dignity clothing cupboard at each of its three hospital sites - Pinderfields, Pontefract, and Dewsbury and District - so that staff can easily access the facility for patients in need.

Founder of the Good Joe brand, Margaret Church, said: “I am keen to contribute to the community and to help people who are facing challenging times.

“Last Christmas we made our first donation to St George’s Crypt, a shelter for the homeless, who told me that often people arrive out of hospital with little or no suitable clothing, so it was great to hear that the dignity initiative exists at Mid Yorkshire Hospitals.”

Good Joe plans to continue to donate T-shirts to the trust’s dignity clothing scheme.

Anita Ruckledge, lead dementia nurse at the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “Sometimes situations arise where patients have no clothes to go home in. We want to be able to provide new clothing to discharged patients who otherwise may not have anything to go home in.

“We are so grateful to Margaret and the Good Joe team for their generous donation of T-shirts. It’s so important to us that patients go home in a manner that protects their privacy and dignity.”