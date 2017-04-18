New CCTV images released as police search for woman missing from Leeds home

Police have released CCTV images as they continue the search for a woman who went missing from her Leeds home two weeks ago.

It is hoped the images, which show Svitlana Krasnoselska at work in the city on March 17, will help to jog someone's memory.

These CCTV images show Svitlana Krasnoselska at work in Leeds last month.

The 40-year-old, who is known to friends as Lana and is originally from Ukraine, was last seen at her home in Micklefield at about 5am on Monday, April 3.

Despite extensive enquiries, officers have been unable to establish her current whereabouts.

Detective Inspector James Entwistle, of Leeds District CID, said: "It has been over two weeks now since anyone has seen Lana, and her family are still desperate to hear that she is okay.

"We are continuing to carry out extensive enquiries to trace her and hope that these images, taken before she went missing, will help to jog someone's memory.

"We remain very concerned for her welfare and urgently need to find out where she is.

"We would ask that anyone who has seen her or who has any information that could assist in tracing her contact us as soon as possible."

Lana is described as 5ft 3in and of medium build, with dark shoulder-length hair which currently has blonde highlights in it.

She was believed to be wearing a black coat with a fur hood and carrying a black handbag with a metal circle detail on it.

Ms Krasnoselska lived in Dunhill Rise, Halton, between September 2016 and March.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who knew her or who had contact with her during that time to help build up a picture of her lifestyle and the people she knew.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101, quoting log number 716 of April 5.