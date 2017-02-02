New campus plans for Leeds College of Building

PROPOSALS for a new Leeds College of Building campus in Hunslet were due to be discussed at today’s meeting of Leeds City Council’s city plans panel.

The 5,200 square metre phase two building is planned next to Leeds College of Building’s existing phase one 8,000 square metre education and training facility at Cudbear Street, which opened in the summer of 2015.

A pre-application presentation was due to be made to planning committee members today as part of the consultation process.

The planning application is expected to be lodged later this month.

The proposed development includes classroom and workshop facilities, connected with an atrium space which will act as a circulation and gathering place for students and staff.

A report to the city plans panel states: “This proposal presents the opportunity to extend a successful new college campus at a prominent longstanding vacant brownfield site in the South Bank of the city centre, in the Aire Valley regeneration area.

“The scheme would add to the concentration of educational uses in this part of the South Bank, providing construction skills training facilities for the city, which in turn can promote economic development, and further promote the regeneration of the area.

Last March, coucil leaders on the West Yorkshire Combined Authority approved a £14m package to support the creation of new facilities at Leeds College of Building.

The grant of almost £12m and a £2.1m loan was agreed to help pay for the proposed new building at the college’s Hunslet campus and an overhaul of its North Street site.