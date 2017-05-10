New app helps you explore Leeds on foot

people in Leeds are being challenged to pound the city’s pavements for at least 20 minutes a day as part of National Walking Month.

Throughout May, national charity Living Streets is aiming to encourage more people to get out and about and explore their cities.

The charity launched its #Try20 scheme in conjunction with Crumbs City Trail - a mobile app which takes users on a walking route, scattered with clues and trivia questions about their chosen area.

A spokesperson from Living Streets said: “This National Walking Month we are challenging you to #Try20 and walk 20 minutes a day to make you feel fitter, brighter and more connected to your local community.

“Crumbs City Trails are a fun new way for all the family to explore your home city and reach the recommended amount of exercise for the week.

“The app takes you on a walking route scattered with clues and trivia questions to help you discover more about not only the culture, but also the history of your area.

“Living Streets has developed trails around Leeds’ Civic Quarter and the canal basin.

“Both trails can be completed in around 50 minutes – which is the perfect amount of time for a walking lunch – and you’ll discover things about the area that you didn’t necessarily know before.”

The Crumbs City Trail app can be downloaded from both the Apple and Android stores.

All trails are free during National Walking Month.

By taking part you will be entered into a prize draw to win a UK city break courtesy of Westfield Health, sponsors of Living Streets’ National Walking Month.

To find out more about National Walking Month, visit the website at bit.ly/2o9oavz.