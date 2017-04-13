Search

New 20mph speed zone at Leeds primary school approved

I

I

0
Have your say

a new 20mph low speed zone and other traffic calming measures have been approved near West End Lane Primary School, Horsforth.

The scheme has been green-lighted by Leeds City Council highways officers following a consultation period.

A handful of objections were received to the work, with one person commenting that the 20mph zone, which will cost £20,000 in total to install, was “unnecessary” in the area, and that traffic calming features “cause vehicles to slow below the legal limit and damage vehicles”. However decision-makers overruled the objections, concluding that the project fits in with a wider-citywide scheme which has been “prioritising streets around schools and the surrounding residential areas” over the last few  years.

A report just signed off by the council says the changes will “help drivers appreciate their change of surroundings” and “create a safer road environment for all road users, particular for more vulnerable road users like children walking to school”.

Dr Iain Clacher Leeds University Business School

‘Perfect storm’ of cyber crime can destroy firms