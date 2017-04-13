New 20mph speed zone at Leeds primary school approved

a new 20mph low speed zone and other traffic calming measures have been approved near West End Lane Primary School, Horsforth.

The scheme has been green-lighted by Leeds City Council highways officers following a consultation period.

A handful of objections were received to the work, with one person commenting that the 20mph zone, which will cost £20,000 in total to install, was “unnecessary” in the area, and that traffic calming features “cause vehicles to slow below the legal limit and damage vehicles”. However decision-makers overruled the objections, concluding that the project fits in with a wider-citywide scheme which has been “prioritising streets around schools and the surrounding residential areas” over the last few years.

A report just signed off by the council says the changes will “help drivers appreciate their change of surroundings” and “create a safer road environment for all road users, particular for more vulnerable road users like children walking to school”.