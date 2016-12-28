Netflix and spin thanks to £200,000 Leeds gym investment

Fitness enthusiasts at a Horsforth gym will be able to watch Netflix while exercising thanks to a £200,000 investment in new equipment.

The scheme at the Trinity Fitness gym at Leeds Trinity University will also allow gym-goers to challenge other members on virtual cycle tracks and running routes.

There will be a showcase for the new equipment at a free, open weekend on Saturday January 7 and Sunday January 8 for staff, students and members of the local community.

State-of-the-art treadmills, bikes and cross-trainers, as well as a new specialist Watt bike, have been fitted in the gym, and the team have revised their programme of classes to suit their members.

The equipment also caters for more advanced athletes with specialist strength and conditioning equipment, and a new functional training rig. Spin bike classes will remain part of the class programme.